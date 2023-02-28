For the love of fashion

Young designer turns heads with Disang Designs

As a young teenager, Patience Disang would spend hours flicking religiously through any showbiz magazine she could lay her hands on, checking out the hottest threads trending on the red carpet.

This love for fashion grew steadily stronger over time as the 25-year-old began to develop a sense of style of her own.

Realising she had a natural, unique flair for design, with people in the street regularly complimenting her for her eye-catching, modified outfits, Disang followed her heart and set-up Disang Designs in 2019.

"I have always l...