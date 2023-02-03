Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Sports

PRESS RELEASE: Toyota Desert Race returns

By

Published

FILE PIC: The 1000 TDR

Ever eager for the country’s only ‘winter sport,’ spectators are hoping for some apricity so they come out in greater numbers because it has been a while since they were last out to witness this grueling spectacle that comes with tangible benefits for the economy.

After a two year break due to Covid- 19related restrictions, Botswana’s popular Toyota 1000 Kilometer Desert Race has returned bigger and better, the interim CEO of Botswana Tourism Organisation (BTO), Tshegofatso Carl-Ponoesele, has said. The race is billed for Jwaneng from the 23rd to the 25th of June.  Preparations have commenc...

SIGN UP and Login to read full story. Thank you.

Continue with Google

In this article:
Click to comment




You May Also Like

Advertisement

Copyright © TheVoiceBW. (Since1993) made with ❤️ in Botswana.