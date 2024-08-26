Phase II Robbery suspect reneges on confession

Tsaone Reboeleng, the sole survivor of a police shootout incident that claimed the lives of 10 suspects involved in the Phase II robbery, has somersaulted on her initial confession and pleaded not guilty to a single count of robbery.

The incident, which took place on February 23, 2022, involved the theft of P986,470 from a Security Systems cash-in-transit vehicle.

Reboeleng, represented by attorney Kgosietsile Ngakayagae, is contesting the judicial confession she made following her arrest.

Ngakayagae argues that his client was subjected to severe torture by security agents, which led to Reboeleng’s coerced confession.

According to Ngakayagae, Reboeleng was forced to admit to the crime due to the excessive physical and psychological pressure applied during her interrogation.

The case has been adjourned and is scheduled to continue on the 4th-5th September 2024.