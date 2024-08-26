Illegal miners remanded in custody

Two Zimbabwean men found themselves shaking in their boots before court last week for illegally mining for gold at Signal View Hill in Matsiloje village.

The duo, Thandazane Nxondo and Vukile Mukandla aged 32 and 22 were arrested on Friday last week in the old pits, digging for gold.

The two men had been using gels and detonator cables as explosives in their illegal operations.

They were then arraigned before Francistown Magistrates Court, each facing three counts: illegal mining, unlawful possession of explosives and illegally entering the country.

Looking lost and confused, with clothes covered with dust in court, they both pleaded guilty to entering the country illegally and pleas were reserved in the other two counts.

State Prosecutor Chilume Mpena pleaded with court for the accused persons to be remanded in custody as they were in the country illegally and did not have anywhere to stay in Botswana.

“We pray that they be remanded in custody until the finalization of this matter. If granted bail they may not come for trial and instead flee back to Zimbabwe,” said Mpena.

The two men were remanded in custody and will be back in court on September 3rd.