Party pooper

Angry UDC Councillor distances herself from BCP celebrations

Marapong-Semitwe ward Councillor, Gofaone Tsuna Mabutho has hit out at her former political home, the Botswana Congress Party (BCP), for using her name to promote their upcoming victory celebrations.

Mabutho, who ditched the BCP to remain in the Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC) when the two parted ways last year, made it clear she is in no way associated with the event, set for her home village, Marapong, this Saturday (26 January).

“Without consulting me, and with full knowledge that I am not a member of the BCP, they used my name in their advert for the said event. I was mentioned as one of the speakers without my consent,” she told The Voice.

Accusing her former party of playing dirty, Mabutho added, “The BCP victory celebration is a ploy meant to confuse the voters.”

The highly-rated young politician, who stuck with her area MP, Never Tshabang in remaining with UDC, assured her supporters she was fully committed to the umbrella, under whose ticket she won the ward in the 2019 general elections. At the time, the area was under Shashe West but has since been moved to Nkange constituency.

“You trusted and believed in me as a UDC activist from 2019; I promise to carry on with the UDC legacy to achieve its mission and mandate. Na nasi ndintse ndoti ‘Tjidumano tjo figwa’, esing ne matama e nlomo koga. UDC or nothing!” she declared.

Meanwhile, efforts to get a comment from the organisers of the event, meant to celebrate BCP’s success in the region at the last general elections, failed.