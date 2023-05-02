Parental blues

Mother accuses baby dad of negligence

She is failing as a mother- Father

A concerned mother is threatening to take the father of her baby, Dr Kopano Ramotlabaki, 38, to court for refusing to hand back their child following the alleged failure of the child's dad to take care of the standard three schoolgirl.

The mother, Mosiame Sego, 38, claims that although the baby daddy has lived with his child for the past eight years, he did not take care of the 8-year old satisfactorily .

Singing her motherhood blues , Sego said that after their child was born, she struggled to provide for the...