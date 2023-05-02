The Bakhwee uprising

A delegation from Ngwato Landboard led by its Chairman, David Modisagape, walked into a land mine field last Monday morning, where they found a fuming group of Basarwa in an uncompromising mood.

Bakhwee(Basarwa) of Buuhe ward in the diamond mining town of Letlhakane/Zowa are accusing the Letlhakane Landboard of using tribal discrimination to systematically deny them land in Boteti.

At a packed and explosive Kgotla meeting on Thursday, Kgosi Alfred Petelelo skillfully laid the foundation for the dialogue in his welcome remarks.

Petelelo told Modisagape and his team that although the wa...