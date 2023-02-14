Connect with us

No raise no learning

ON STRIKE : UB staff

UB staff strike disrupts classes

The ongoing University of Botswana Staff Union (UBSU) and University of Botswana Academic and Support Staff (UBASSU) strike for salary equality has brought classes at the institution of higher learning to a standstill.

Industrial action by the two unions began on Monday the 6th with lecturers abandoning classrooms for protest songs on campus and is expected to last until Friday the 10th with a march on the streets for protestors to register their grievances.

According to the President of UBSU, Gadzani Mhotsha, the strike aims to send a strong message...

