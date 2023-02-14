Wooden spoon

Security Guard fired for stealing 12 spoons

Hoping to make a little extra cash at the end of a long shift, a sticky-fingered Security Guard decided to do the one thing he was hired to stop others from doing: steal.

It proved to be a mistake for 49-year-old Monone Monone, as he was caught leaving the Choppies store where he worked in G-West Phase 1 with his stolen loot of 12 tablespoons hidden on his person.

The crime took place on 10 October last year.

However, the Bonwapitse village native was only dragged before Gaborone West Customary Court last week, where the spoons were pre...