Wooden spoon

You May Also Like
News
*Rail Park Security's standoff with street photographers ends in court as focus switches to Khumo Property
News
Two Tutume cops got the fright of their lives recently when a Zimbabwean boy, believed to be 14, attacked them with an axe after...
News
A 34-year-old woman who insulted her friend’s private parts during a bad-tempered row forked out P200 on Monday to save herself going to prison...
News
Police yet to complete investigations used condoms to be tested for DNA DNA test from a used condom is expected to be used to...
News
Postmortem will clear my name- LtColonel Modirelabangwe Botswana Defence Force (BDF) officer, Lieutenant Colonel Gaboutlwelwe Rich Modirelabangwe appeared before Broadhurst Magistrate court this Monday...
News
Tears of joy as court frees old man for Christmas A Molepolole farmer who was recently locked up in police custody for wife beating...
News
Borehole driller squares off in court with Molale over P77.520.00 debt The Minister of Public Works Eric Molale’s name dominated proceedings at the Gaborone...