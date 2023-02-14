Okavango cattle farmers cash in

Commodity Based Trade project rakes in P300, 000 from sale of 42 cows to BMC

It was a Christmas to remember for cattle farmers in the remote Okavango villages of Eretsha and Habu, who received over P300, 000 from the sale of 42 cows to the Botswana Meat Commission (BMC).

The December sale was made possible thanks to a Commodity Based Trade (CBT) project in the area.

According to Conservation International (CI), an environmentally-driven American NGO, ordinarily these farmers would not have been able to make this direct sale as the area is a designated Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD) Red Zo...