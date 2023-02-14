Connect with us

Business

Okavango cattle farmers cash in

BREAKTHROUGH: Truck loaded with cattle set for slaughter

Commodity Based Trade project rakes in P300, 000 from sale of 42 cows to BMC
It was a Christmas to remember for cattle farmers in the remote Okavango villages of Eretsha and Habu, who received over P300, 000 from the sale of 42 cows to the Botswana Meat Commission (BMC).

The December sale was made possible thanks to a Commodity Based Trade (CBT) project in the area.

According to Conservation International (CI), an environmentally-driven American NGO, ordinarily these farmers would not have been able to make this direct sale as the area is a designated Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD) Red Zo...


