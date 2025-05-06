No money, no food

Tender delay compromises Tutume students’ diet

Despite being under evaluation for over a year, a tender to supply and deliver food rations, refill domestic gas, firewood and matches to various schools in Tutume is yet to be awarded.

The delay has affected both suppliers and students in the region, casting doubts on the manner tenders are being evaluated and awarded.

Responding to a questionnaire from The Voice, Central Regional Education Office PRO, Victor Kesiilwe confirmed the process had been delayed for 12 months.

Kesiilwe explained the tender, which is to run for two years, was open to bidders around the country but a lack of funds had stalled the evaluation process.

“There was no money for maintenance of departmental vehicles to transport officers to attend compulsory site visits at the bidders premises around the country,” he said, adding the lack of Pula meant there was also no money to cover accommodation and meals for officers attending site visits outside their duty stations.

According to Kesiilwe, as it stands the schools are being partly supplied through micro procurement.

“This means only the basics are procured, and some of the food items are not being supplied,” he admitted.

However, Kesiilwe was at pains to point out the issue is close to being resolved, with the evaluation process finally completed in December – when the schools were experiencing an acute shortage of funds for food.

“The tender will be awarded once the funds are available,” he assured The Voice.

The delay in evaluation, which usually takes 60 days or less, has had a big impact on suppliers as government is one of their biggest consumers.