Rabeisane and Moeladilothoko groupies arrested

Duo charged with unlawful gathering

Two women were arraigned before Francistown Magistrate Court on Monday (May 06, 2024) on a single count of unlawful gathering.

The duo of 33-year-old Tshegofatso Chebane and Keobona Tshwenyego, 29, were part of a crowd following social media activist Moeladilothoko (Tshepho Sethibe) and traditional doctor Rabeisane (Lebibi Kamogelo Keitholetse) at the Francistown bus rank last Friday.

Rabeisane was in Francistown on a spiritual mission to help provide answers to the inexplicable disappearance of Godfrey Mavela who was last seen on the 15th of March.

As it has become a norm wherever he goes, a sizeable crowd gathered to watch the traditional healer and his aluminum plate in action.

This created a commotion, and the police had to be called to restore order.

The traditional doctor was once arrested, and brought to Central Police station (CPS) for questioning.

According the CPS Station Commander Superintendent Mogomotsi Kesupile a small group, in the company of Moeladilothoko gathered outside the police station demanding the doctor’s release.

“When they were asked to disperse, they refused, and we arrested them,” Kesupile said.

The Station Commander however told The Voice that Rabeisane was released on Monday (May 06, 2024), and is yet to be charged as investigations continue.

The two ladies who pleaded not guilty were also freed on Monday (May 06, 2024), with State Prosecutor Moathodi Macheng not opposing their bail.

Both ladies will be back in court on 4th June.