MICAF urged to reduce ticket prices

ORGANISER: Tony Buru

During a recent press conference dedicated to briefing the media on this year’s Makgabaneng International Creative Arts Festival (MICAF), the organisation vowed to revisit ticket prices following concerns that their tickets were overpriced. MICAF is a three day festival which brings together creatives to learn about various aspects of the creative industry, to network amongst […]

