Man found hanging in police cells after killing wife

Molepolole police Criminal Investigation Department (CID) are investigating a tragic incident in which a man reportedly killed his wife and later committed suicide in police cells at Takatokwane village in Kweneng west. It is alleged that the unemployed 55-year-old Sylvester Kgakgamatso murdered his wife, Phologo Kgakgamatso (53) who was a Deputy school head at Takatokwane […]
SIGN UP for FREE and Login to read full story. or SUBSCRIBE to read Premium content. Thank you.
In this article:man kills wife, Molepolole Police, Suicide, Takatopkwane
Click to comment