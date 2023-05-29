Man found hanging in police cells after killing wife

Molepolole police Criminal Investigation Department (CID) are investigating a tragic incident in which a man reportedly killed his wife and later committed suicide in police cells at Takatokwane village in Kweneng west. It is alleged that the unemployed 55-year-old Sylvester Kgakgamatso murdered his wife, Phologo Kgakgamatso (53) who was a Deputy school head at Takatokwane […]