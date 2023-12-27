Man charged for lover’s murder

Frank Patelane, 36, is set to spend the remainder of the festive season behind bars after being remanded in custody this morning for the alleged murder of his lover, Faith Tsitsi Robert.

The lifeless body of Robert was discovered in Patelane’s residence in Chikori ward, Mabudzane village, on Sunday.

Presenting the case before the Francistown Magistrate Court, Investigating Officer Detective Kaunda Thebe informed the court that the deceased’s body was currently at Masunga mortuary, awaiting a postmortem examination.

“We request the accused be remanded as we await the results of the postmortem. There is also a concern that he may interfere with our ongoing investigations if released on bail. Additionally, granting bail may pose a risk to his safety, given the heightened emotions of the deceased’s relatives who are still deeply affected,” pleaded Detective Thebe. He further mentioned that a revisit to the crime scene was pending.

Considering the Investigating Officer’s plea, the court ordered the accused to be remanded in custody until the next hearing scheduled for January 18th.

Assistant Superintendent Monametsi Robert of Tshesebe police stated that the investigation is ongoing, emphasizing that the woman was found with no visible injuries. “We are awaiting the postmortem results, and the accused person is cooperating with our inquiries,” concluded Monametsi.