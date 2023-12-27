Trio charged with murder and theft of ARVs

Three suspects in the murder of a security guard and the theft of Antiretroviral drugs (ARVs) appeared today before the Francistown Magistrates Court facing murder charges.

According to court documents, Gomotsang Magodi (28), Omphemetse William (29), and Uyapo Magodi (35) are accused of murdering 58-year-old Dikgobololo Mathata on Sunday at Themashanga clinic, where he was stationed.

Following the alleged murder, the trio reportedly broke into the clinic, making off with three large boxes of ARVs.

The stolen medications were later concealed in a nearby stream.

Utilizing footprints discovered at the crime scene, the police successfully apprehended the three men.

During their court appearance this morning, the Investigating Officer, Detective Constable Tshepo Montshiwa, urged the court to remand the accused individuals, citing the early stage of their investigations.

“After finding the body, we identified a break-in and contacted the pharmacy technician, who determined that three boxes of ARVs were missing. We request adequate time to locate additional evidence and collect statements from potential witnesses,” stated the Investigating Officer.

The accused persons were remanded in custody and are scheduled to reappear in court on January 25th.

The lifeless body of Dikgobololo Mathata was discovered in the guard room, bearing a deep cut on the forehead.