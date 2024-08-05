Man accused of raping over 15 women

A 36-year-old man from Magopane ward in Ramotswa who is linked with a spate of 15 rape cases in the area, was arraigned before Extension II Magistrates Court today, facing his latest rape charge.

Gomolemo Leeto is accused of raping a 30-year-old woman from Moeng ward in Ramotswa on July 28th this year.

The court heard that during the assault, Leeto recognized the victim, and he attempted to strangle her, but she managed to escape and reported the incident to the police who later arrested him.

During hearing, the investigating officer, Lucas Tibone, stated that upon arresting Leeto, it was revealed that there were 15 other cases where women were raped in a similar manner.

“In the process of interrogation, we confiscated a cell phone from Leeto which belongs to one of the 15 victims who reported being raped by an unknown man,” Tibone said.

Tibone requested the court to remand Leeto in custody, citing the fresh nature of the case and the need to record statements from other victims. “Your worship, I plead with the court to remand the accused in custody as I need to visit his residence in Mmathethe with other victims to conduct a search. I am also yet to record statements from additional victims, and I fear he might threaten or interfere with them if granted bail,” Tibone argued.

Leeto, given the opportunity to respond, denied the allegations and requested bail, stating that he has a job and a child to care for. “I request to be granted bail. I will ensure that I report to the police station daily, as my job and child need me,” he said.

In her ruling, Magistrate Keabetswe Majuta emphasized that the investigation is ongoing, and that additional complaints might surface. She noted that Leeto did not adequately rebut the statements made by the investigating officer. “I will allow the investigating officer to complete his investigation. Therefore, the court will not grant you bail, and you will return to court on August 22,” Magistrate Majuta concluded.