Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

10 pula costs a man his iPhone

By

Published

10 pula costs a man his iPhone

Botshabelo Police Station officers are investigating a case in which a 23 year old man was robbed his iphone worth P 12 400 on Wednesday.

The incident happened at a night club in Selibe Phikwe. Botshabelo Station Commander, Superintendent Meshack Pulenyane confirmed the incident.

"The man reported that he was out drinking at a night club when he was approached by a a stranger who asked for P10," said Pulenyane.

The Station Commander said when responded in the negative, the stranger snatched his expensive gadget and fled.

Pulenyane said the incident happened in the wee hours, around...

SIGN UP and Login to read full story. Thank you.

Continue with Google

In this article:
Click to comment




You May Also Like

Advertisement

Copyright © TheVoiceBW. (Since1993) made with ❤️ in Botswana.