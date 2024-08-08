Livingstone Kolobeng College Honours Masires’ legacy

School names new boarding facilities after the late president Masire and his wife

Last Friday, Livingstone Kolobeng College (LKC) honoured the Masire family by dedicating their newly built boarding facility to the late former President Ketumile Masire and his wife, Olebile Masire.

The facility has been named the Lady Olebile Masire & Sir Ketumile Masire On-Campus Boarding House, in recognition of the former first family ‘s collective contribution to education and human development during their long and active lives.

The boarding houses, which accommodate 48 students, were officially opened in January this year.

The facility includes both male and female boarding halls, with the boys’ section named Sir Ketumile Masire and the girls’ section named Lady Olebile Masire.

LKC Managing Director, Nilima Bakaya, stated that the boarding house was built in response to longstanding feedback from community members who expressed concern about the relative lack of safe student accommodation in Gaborone.

“The naming of the halls is in recognition of the late former President and First Lady’s collective contributions to education and human development during their long and active lives. Their legacy continues to challenge us in education and the wider community,” said Bakaya.

The dedication ceremony featured speakers who had worked with the former First Couple, including former Ambassador Molosiwa Selepeng and Mpho Mothibatsela, as well as remarks by Gaone Masire on behalf of the Masire family, as well as the school Principal Jeff Ramsay.

Speaking about Sir Ketumile Masire’s life, Selepeng noted that for Batswana, Sir Ketumile Masire left a legacy of democracy and development, corroborated by reputed international institutions.

“At independence, Botswana was classified among the poorest of the poor, but 30 years later, the country has achieved upper-middle-income status. Admittedly, it was due to revenues earned from minerals, but more importantly, it was due to sound policies, prudent economic management, and low levels of corruption, all of which were driven by former President Masire as Minister of Finance and Development Planning from 1966 to 1980 and as President from 1980 to 1998,” said Selepeng.

Mpho Mothibatsela, a longtime friend of Lady Olebile Masire, described her as a woman that was dedicated to helping the underprivileged throughout her 18 years as First Lady and beyond.

She highlighted Lady Olebile’s hands-on efforts in supporting the Sebotho Modise Day Care Centre, the National Youth Centre, the First Lady’s Charity Fund, and her patronage of the Special Olympics.

LKC Principal Jeff Ramsay mentioned that for over 18 years, it has been customary for the institution to name their buildings after historical figures who have contributed to the upliftment of Botswana.

“We have halls named after figures such as K.T. Motsete, Z.K. Mathews, Kgosi Sechele I, and others. Like Lady Olebile and Sir Ketumile Masire, these figures are known for their contributions to our country and region’s political, social, and economic advancement,” said Dr Ramsey.

When appreciating the warm gesture by LKC, Gaone said, “My parents’ spirits live on in the halls of this school, in the successes of its students, and in the bright future that lies ahead. May their legacy of dedication to education continue to inspire and encourage us all.”