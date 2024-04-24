‘Princess in Politics’ plans grand coronation

Despite the recent commotion within the Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC) over their allocating of constituencies, a hullabaloo which reportedly caused the Botswana Patriotic Front (BPF) to quit, all is calm at ground level.

Candidates are slowly laying out their stalls as the bid to wrestle power from the Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) heats up.

One such hopeful looking to convince Batswana she is worthy of their vote is the Botswana People’s Party’s, Princess Vivian Ramokapane.

The 29-year-old has called BPP home since August 2017 and made history by becoming the party’s first ever female Youth League President.

Serving under the leadership of Duma Boko, the qualified Psychologist will be tasked with taking Tlogatloga ward (Block 5) from the ruling party.

The Voice’s DANIEL CHIDA sat down with the youthful leader, who hails from Machaneng-Moshopha.

What inspired you, as a member of the opposition, to pursue a leadership role within the Youth League and ultimately run for council elections?

I was inspired by a desire to make a tangible difference in my community.

Witnessing the challenges faced by our youth, especially in unemployment and social issues, motivated me to step up and use my position to advocate for meaningful change and better opportunities for all.

We should show the world that young women are also capable of leading.

We cannot only be considered for singing choirs and other less jobs.

I stand for youth and young women.

How do you intend to engage and mobilize young voters to participate in the electoral process, particularly those who may feel disillusioned with traditional politics?

I intend to engage young voters by speaking directly to their concerns and aspirations, using platforms they are familiar with, such as social media, interactive forums, and community meet-ups.

By demystifying the electoral process and highlighting the direct impact of their vote, I aim to rekindle their faith in the power of democratic participation.

I do house to house approach too.

Sounds like social media will play a key part in your campaigning?

I plan to use technology and social media platforms extensively to communicate my campaign messages clearly and effectively.

These tools will allow me to reach out to younger voters, engage them with interactive content, and keep them informed and involved in our political processes.

As a psychologist by profession, how will this inform your approach to addressing social and mental health issues within the council district?

My background in Psychology will be instrumental in framing policies that address mental health proactively.

I plan to advocate for increased mental health resources, community support programs, and public awareness campaigns that de-stigmatize seeking help and create a more supportive environment for everyone.

Sounds good! So what strategies do you have in mind to foster collaboration and bipartisanship within the council?

I will focus on shared goals and mutual benefits, emphasizing dialogue and compromise.

Building relationships across the aisle will be key, as will highlighting successful bipartisan efforts that can serve as a model for cooperative success.

As a member of the opposition, how will you navigate the challenges of advocating for your constituents’ interests?

My approach will be to remain steadfast and articulate in presenting our constituents’ needs, while also being open to dialogue and compromise.

I will focus on building alliances and finding common ground to ensure that policies benefitting our ward (district) are implemented effectively.

We are going for a win and this thing of being in opposition could be the end of it.

If we take government then a lot of things are going to change as we realign with our manifesto.

What initiatives do you prioritize for improving education and opportunities for youth within your area?

I prioritize enhancing educational facilities, increasing vocational training opportunities, and supporting extracurricular engagements that prepare our youth for future challenges.

Partnerships with local businesses and educational institutions will be key in these initiatives.

How will you ensure transparency and accountability in local governance if elected to the council, particularly in terms of budget allocation and decision-making processes?

Transparency will be central to my governance style.

I plan to implement regular public reporting, open forums, and accessible digital platforms where decisions and budget allocations are clearly communicated and open to public scrutiny and input.

Can you outline your plans for promoting sustainable development within the council district, considering the increasing concerns about climate change and ecological preservation?

My plans for sustainable development include promoting green energy projects, enhancing public transportation to reduce carbon emissions, and supporting local sustainability initiatives.

These efforts will not only address climate change but also foster a healthier, greener community for future generations.

Why did you choose the Botswana People’s Party?

I choose the BPP because its commitment to Pan-Africanism deeply resonates with my own vision for a unified and empowered Africa.

This party aligns with my personal values of solidarity, justice, and equality, not just within Botswana but across the continent.

Being part of a movement that champions such ideals inspires me to advocate for transformative changes that uplift all Batswana, ensuring that we progress together as a nation and as part of the larger African community.

Where do you see yourself in Politics?

I see my political journey as a long-term commitment to serving the people of Botswana and advocating for policies that foster inclusivity and development.

In the near future, I aim to be an effective council member for Tlogatloga ward, where I can directly influence local governance and community projects.

Looking ahead, I envision myself taking on greater responsibilities, possibly at a national level, where I can contribute more significantly to policy-making and national development.

Ultimately, my goal is to ensure that Botswana’s political landscape is inclusive, progressive, and truly reflective of the aspirations of all its people.