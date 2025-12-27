Business

Kavango weighs options for Botswana copper

Baitshepi Sekgweng
By
Baitshepi Sekgweng
ByBaitshepi Sekgweng
Follow:
1 Min Read
HIGHLY SOUGHT: Copper

Exploration company, Kavango Resources, has begun evaluating strategic options for its interests in Botswana’s highly prospective Kalahari Copper Belt, including the potential introduction of a joint venture (JV) partner.

The London- and Victoria Falls-listed junior said on Monday that the review of its Kalahari Copper Belt portfolio was at an early stage, with no certainty that it would result in a transaction, or on the timing and terms of any potential deal.

Kavango’s copper portfolio in Botswana comprises a contiguous licence position covering about 6 200 km2, located along strike from MMG’s Khoemacau copper mine and Sandfire Resources’ Motheo copper/silver operation. Both projects are among the most significant recent copper developments in the Kalahari Copper Belt.

Exploration work to date has delivered encouraging early results.

- Advertisement -

At the Karakubis prospect, diamond drilling intersected copper mineralisation in all seven initial drill holes.

More Read

Africa unites in conservation
Boko defies IMF
Water warrior
Kgengwe: the magic melon

Kavango reported spot portable XRF readings of more than 1 percent copper, alongside evidence of extensive hydrothermal alteration.

The company said regional geophysical data and structural interpretation pointed to favourable folding and contact zones between the D’Kar and Ngwako Pan formations, geological settings that are associated with major copper deposits elsewhere in the belt.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Africa unites in conservation
Next Article Sebinyane’s story
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Read
- Advertisement -
Politics
Anglo American to review De Beers value
Business News

Anglo American to review De Beers value

Mmamabula energy project takes shape
Business News

Mmamabula energy project takes shape

On fire with tents for hire
Business News

On fire with tents for hire

Botswana’s grim economic reality
Business News

Botswana’s grim economic reality

Business

Sunbet Botswana opens in Palapye