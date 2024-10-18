Jesse launches ‘The art of Brilliance’

Local author, Nonofo Jesse is set to launch her new book, The Art of Brilliance, which aims to guide readers on a journey of self-discovery and personal growth.

The 144-page book, published by AfroShapers, is packed with practical advice and prompts for anyone looking to live more authentically and effectively.

“This book helps you unearth your true self and identify gaps in your life, equipping you to function at your best,” said Jesse who then went on to explain that the inspiration for the book came from the idea that trees produce fruit not for themselves, but for others.

“There are people who need my gifts, skills, and experiences to thrive. That realisation inspired me to write this book,” she added.

As a coach, youth minister, and consultant, Jesse is passionate about helping others unlock their potential.

“My goal is to help people operate from their strengths and flourish,” she said.

In addition to the book, Jesse is offering an eight-week group coaching programme for those interested in a guided transformation journey.

Participants will have the support of a community committed to personal growth.

Jesse holds an Executive MBA and is a certified coach with extensive experience in personal and professional development.

She runs NJ & CO, a consultancy dedicated to helping people and businesses improve their effectiveness.

The official launch of The Art of Brilliance will take place on November 23rd, 2024, at Blue Tree Restaurant in Gaborone.

The event, called “The Jesse’s Affair Book Launch,” will feature insights from the author on her motivation for the book and what she hopes readers will gain from it.

“This book is an opportunity for readers to embark on an exciting journey of self-discovery .It’s all about exploring who you are and learning to live as the best version of yourself,” Jesse said.