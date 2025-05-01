Insult to injury

Security Guard Still Awaits Compensation for Injured Finger

A security guard who injured her finger while on duty has taken her former employer to court for failing to compensate her for the damaged digit.

The complainant, Kefilweemang Mosalaesi, who worked for the now-defunct Magotlho Security Services in Molepolole, trapped her finger while closing a gate at work.

Determined to be compensated for the incident, Mosalaesi successfully took the matter to the Labour Office. On December 21, 2023, the Labour Office ordered the security company’s Director, Bigboy Mathe, to pay her P34,432.

However, over a year later, Mosalaesi has yet to receive a single Thebe from her former boss.

Charged with failure to pay compensation, Mathe, 63, appeared before the Molepolole Magistrates Court this week, where he pleaded not guilty.

The Tshesebe native told the court that he had tried his best to resolve the issue.

“I have never refused to pay her. The company doesn’t exist anymore, it doesn’t have any current post at the moment, and I am also unemployed. I have asked her to let me pay her in monthly instalments, but she refused, insisting she wants to be paid the whole amount in one go,” explained Mathe, adding that he simply does not have the finances to do that.

The matter returns to court for mention on August 7th, when Mosalaesi is expected to take the stand.

Currently out on bail, if found guilty, Mathe could face possible jail time.