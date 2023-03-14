Let’s go local!

You May Also Like
Business
Boasting numerous qualifications in the business fraternity acquired from reputable institutions, Kgosi Keamogetse is substantialising what he learnt from class into practice. Six years...
Entertainment
BBQ sunset picnic The fun will be flowing big time as the festive month starts with a splash at Mogobane Dam on 3rd December,...
Business
Meet the boss An explosion of taste with Smetcher Foods A Food Scientist by trade, Kgalaletso Mesadi Mothooagae knows exactly what ingredients and combinations...
Business
From just one classroom, five staff members and 12 students in 1997, Botho University (BU) has grown in leaps and bounds to be one...
Business
Francistown Business Expo drives economic emancipation The annual Francistown Business Expo (FBE) was held successfully this past week. The two-day event took place at...
Business
The COMESA-EAC-SADC Tripartite Council of Ministers, chaired by Rwanda, recently held its 2nd extraordinary meeting. Formed in 2011 and consisting of 26 African nations,...