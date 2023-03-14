Let’s go local!

Bots operations continue to impress for Letshego

Although 2022 proved to be a slightly tricky year for Letshego Group, with the company’s profit before tax dropping from P1. 15 billion to P801 million - a fall of 30 percent - the group’s Botswana base once again excelled.

Boasting a footprint that now stretches across 11 African countries, locally the financial service giant saw its profits before tax go up by 14 percent.

This was the good news shared by Letshego Group Chief Executive, Aupa Monyatsi, when giving an update on the company’s 2022 full year financial results in Gaborone...