Government intensify Poverty Eradication with Entrepreneurship

The Minister of Entrepreneurship Karabo Gare has assured residents of Moshupa that Government is committed to eradicating poverty in the country.

Speaking during a graduation ceremony for 51 beneficiaries of the Poverty Eradication programme, dubbed Wealth Creation, Gare said the graduates had persevered from hungry people to become entrepreneurs.

Some of them, the minister said had been able to build good accommodation for themselves and their families, whilst others have created jobs.

The ceremony that was held at Moshupa was also an Exposition where local companies were able to showcase their products and services.

The Southern Expo attracted entrepreneurs and Government officials from Goodhope, Kanye, Moshupa, and Jwaneng and the surroundings.