Girl, 18, dies from black mamba bite

An 18-year-old woman succumbed to a black mamba bite at Lotlhakane West clinic on Thursday after she was bitten by the deadly serpent while walking in the bush.

The incident occurred as she traversed a bushy area in Marutlwe lands, situated southeast of Lotlhakane West.

The 18-year-old girl inadvertently encountered the snake, which attacked and bit her on the leg around 10 am that morning.

She was promptly rushed to Lotlhakane West clinic, where healthcare providers, recognizing the severity of the situation, referred her to Moshupa Clinic.

Unfortunately, despite medical attention, she was pronounced dead by a medical doctor.

The news of the young woman’s demise sent shockwaves through her family, particularly her elder sister, who heard her screams during the snake attack.

Later that afternoon, she reported the incident to the police.

Superintendent David Ramoseki, the commander of Moshupa police station, informed The Voice Online that they are actively investigating the circumstances surrounding the death.

“We are diligently investigating the circumstances surrounding her demise to ascertain whether it was indeed caused by a snake bite. It is imperative that we await the results of a post-mortem examination before drawing any conclusions. It is only through the findings of a pathologist that we can definitively determine the cause of death,” stated the police officer.

As the investigation progresses, the deceased’s body has been transferred to the mortuary to facilitate the necessary examinations.