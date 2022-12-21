Gaabo-Motho festival set to thrill

Amidst what is seemingly a recurring crisis of poor sound at our national festivals, Dladleng Entertainment has guaranteed state of the art equipment for the Gaabo Motho Music Festival scheduled for 24th December.

Gaabo Motho 7.0 will feature musical giants from South Africa including Makhadzi, Kabza De Small, Young Stunna, Nkosazana Daughter and DJ Ngwazi.

Franco, Charma Gal, Dalom Kids, Dr Vom and Priscilla K are some of the much anticipated local acts expected to grace the stage.

Touching on another issue which has become a bother with local events, Gaabo Motho has appealed to Bat...