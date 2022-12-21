Connect with us

Suspected shoes thief meets crisly end

By

Published

Suspected shoes thief killed and dumped in a well
MURDERED: Karabo Keboletse

Battered body found dumped down a well

In one of disheartening gruesome murder cases in Molepolole village following the last month incident in which Magokotswane woman and granddaughter were killed, on Sunday morning a 34-year-old orphan from Ntloolengwae ward was also found dead dumped in a well.

The murder case was reported to the police after a certain man alerted that he met two youthful men at Mosanteng lands who informed him that they had killed one Karabo Keboletse and dumped him in a well.

Molepolole police station commander Superintendent Benedict Matlho confirmed that the...

