BOOK REVIEW: The Sun Still Shines

Raise your hand if 2022 was a difficult one. Raise another hand if you would kill for a drizzle of hope attached to the promise of restoration after such an eventful year.

If your hands are up then Mpolokeng Setswammung’s autobiographical novel will make a good read for you!

Titled The Sun Still Shines, the book takes us through her life journey of heartbreaking experiences which deprived her of the right to enjoy her childhood.

It is a story of hope and overcoming some of life’s biggest hurdles and land mines.

Interestingly, Setswammung dares to speak up on the often not spoken ab...