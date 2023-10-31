Fashion for the street 

Designer turns passion into Business

Cassandra Kavezeri has transformed her lifelong love for stylish clothing into a burgeoning business venture.

The 25-year-old entrepreneur from Mahalapye, established her own brand, ‘Cassandra Black’, catering to those with a penchant for streetwear fashion.

As a self-taught fashion designer, Kavezeri embarked on this journey in 2018, specializing in crafting distinctive items like windbreakers, sweatpants, and cargo pants. Her inspiration for fashion and design sparked at the age of 14, and she eventually ventured into creating her unique garments.

“I fell in love with clothes at a young age to an extent that I ended up teaching myself how to dress in an eye-catching unique way. I even styled my family members when I was young, and because of how I dressed back then, it made them believe in me. Then I ended up deciding why not make my own clothes,” Kavezeri shared with Voice Money.

Choosing the name “Cassandra Black” for her brand was a personal choice, as black is both her favorite color and her source of happiness. Throughout her journey, Kavezeri has collaborated with local celebrities, including King (Stylist and founder of Empire Modeling Agency) and Han C (Artist).

Nevertheless, her path has been far from obstacle-free. Challenges such as a lack of equipment, workspace, and clientele initially hindered her progress. She began by utilizing someone else’s workshop in Serule but faced restrictions in accessing machines. Determined to overcome these limitations, she diligently saved to purchase her machines and relocated to Mahalapye.

The COVID-19 pandemic presented yet another hurdle, impacting her business and her clients’ financial situations. Some clients had to withdraw their support as entrepreneurs themselves faced difficulties.

Kavezeri remains determined and optimistic, focusing on identifying methods for consistent profitability to restore her financial footing to pre-pandemic levels.

Beyond her business aspirations, Kavezeri envisions expanding her venture to create employment opportunities for those who share her passion for fashion design. She is also committed to giving back to the community, especially to those less privileged. Her long-term goal includes furthering her fashion design skills through education in South Africa.

Currently operating from her home in Herero West ward, Kavezeri delivers her creations nationwide, serving her growing clientele with her distinctive streetwear designs.