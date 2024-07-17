Boy, 16, takes own life

A 16-year-old boy from Khudumelapye village in Kweneng West is said to have tragically ended his life on Monday morning.

The boy reportedly took his own life after his 84-year-old grandfather rebuked him for coming home late at night and sometimes spending nights away from home.

The teenager was found hanging from a tree with a rope around his neck by a passerby collecting some firewood in the bush and reported the grim discovery to the police.

The boy’s lifeless body was taken to Letlhakeng Clinic, where it was certified dead by a medical doctor.

The body is at Scottish Livingstone Hospital mortuary, awaiting post-mortem examination.

Letlhakeng police station commander, Superintendent Amos Kekgathetse, confirmed that they are investigating the suicide incident and that the boy completed Form 3 last year.

“We have been informed that the boy’s grandfather rebuked him for coming home late at night and the boy, seemingly offended, left home to end his life. That’s the little information we have, and we are still carrying out our investigations,” said the police boss.