Gate pillar knocks woman to death

ILLUSTRATION: Accident scene

A 38-year-old woman at Nyorosi ward in Kanye reportedly died in a freak accident after a pillar fell over her while opening the gate for her boyfriend’s truck on Monday morning. It is alleged that while sliding the gate the truck rear wheel hit the pillar and it fell on top of the woman. Sejelo […]

