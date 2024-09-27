DJ Way Kay gets his groove on

Francistown-born producer and DJ, Way Kay, is swiftly making his merry way to the top of the music industry.

Known for his unique sound and impressive collaborations both locally and internationally, Way Kay has backed-up his monster 2023 hit ‘Welele’ with a six-track offering titled ‘The Groove Series EP’.

Released last Friday (13 September), the project blends elements of Funk and Amapiano, creating a fresh new sound the 21-year-old hopes will get the masses moving.

“I want people to be moved by my sound as they groove,” explains the Ghetto-based DJ, who handled 95 percent of the EP’s production in his bedroom studio!

Only one other beat-maker, Sbuxo, contributed to two tracks, while the EP features an exciting mix of vocalists including: Galectik from South Africa, Shaba Stele, and Diba (Lekgachwana & Shathi).

“The Groove Series is a reflection of my journey and growth as an artist. It’s about pushing boundaries and bringing something new to the music scene,” adds the music-maker born Mbaki Mohako.

Despite being a relative new-comer, Way Kay’s influence is already considerable, his profile sky high and rising rapidly; the youngster has produced for industry heavyweights like Lady Du, Blaxkie, DJ Maphorisa, and the Kwenyama Brothers.

“Working with such diverse and talented artists has broadened my musical palette and pushed me to explore new sounds,” he says.

His Amapiano remake of Freddie Gwala’s classic ‘Amadamara’, featuring HBK live acts from South Africa, has become a viral sensation.

“The response has been overwhelming. Seeing millions of views on TikTok and thousands of videos created for the challenge has been incredible,” notes Way Kay, whose other major production, co-producing Latty’s hit ‘Dithuthuntswane & Phatola’ again featuring HBK live, has amassed over 125, 000 views on YouTube.

“Being recognized in this way is humbling and motivates me to continue creating music that resonates with people,” said the four-time YAMA Awards nominee.

To celebrate his new music and connect with fans, Way Kay recently hosted an exclusive listening session at D, Nest Bar and Restaurant.

“It was amazing to share this new project with my audience and hear their reactions firsthand,” he told Voice Entertainment.