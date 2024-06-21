Dignash in court over unpaid rent

Popular socialite and radio personality, Michael ‘Dignash’ Morapedi, has found himself at the center of a legal storm that threatens to derail his career.

Morapedi who also harbours political ambitions to represent Gaborone-North under a Botswana Democratic Party ticket has been embroiled in a protracted legal battle with Court of Appeal judge, Mercy Garekwe, over unpaid rental fees.

The debt, which has ballooned to nearly P400 000, has cast a long shadow over Morapedi’s political aspirations.

The dispute dates back to 2018 when Morapedi failed to meet his monthly rental obligations.

Despite repeated demands from Garekwe, the payments never materialized.

The situation escalated until, May 27th when a warrant of arrest was issued against Morapedi, threatening to not only stain his public image but also jeopardize his political candidacy.

On June 14th, Morapedi made a desperate plea before Justice Michael Leburu, asking the court for more time, insisting that he needed to make his own calculations before settling the debt.

Judge Leburu listened intently before putting on hold the warrant of arrest.

This morning, the case was brought before court as Morapedi made an urgent application, seeking a stay pending filing of other documents.

Justice Leburu ruled the application sufficiently urgent.

Judge Garekwe is represented by Mbewe Legal while Morapedi is represented by Mack Bahuma. The case continues.