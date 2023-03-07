Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

A complicated love triangle

By

Published

A complicated love triangle
ALLEGED LOVE RIVAL: Luckson Hlatywayo, AGGRIEVED ASSAULTER: Gilbert Gwangwana

Man fights another over baby-mama, while pregnant girlfriend waits in the car

A 39-year old Zimbabwean man, Gilbert Gwangwana appeared before Maun customary court on Wednesday this week to answer for an assault common charge after he allegedly beat up his fellow Zimbabwean man and suspected love rival, Luckson Hlatywayo (46) over a Motswana woman, 29-year-old Taboka Chimbise.

Meanwhile the two men have other women in their lives. Gwangwana’s girl friend is pregnant with his child while Hlatywayo says he has children and a wife who is nursing a newborn child.

While Gwangwana maintain...

SIGN UP and Login to read full story. Thank you.

Continue with Google

In this article:, , ,
Click to comment




You May Also Like

Groom says no to 'abusive' bride Groom says no to 'abusive' bride

News

Groom says no to ‘abusive’ bride

'Scared' groom cancels wedding 2 weeks before the big day A 32-year old young man has cancelled his wedding 14 days before the set...

08/11/2022
Okavango voice daughter seeks to evict dad and step mum from family home Okavango voice daughter seeks to evict dad and step mum from family home

News

Daughter seeks to evict dad and step mum from family home

An alleged wayward daughter last week summoned her father before Maun Customary Court in an attempt to evict him from their family home. In...

20/09/2022
Losing the plot Losing the plot

News

Losing the plot

Elderly siblings fall out over late mother's land The inheritance of land left to them by their late parents has landed three elderly siblings...

09/08/2022
Whipped for eating his father's food Whipped for eating his father's food

News

Whipped for eating his father’s food

A 33- year- old man of Xhoo settlement outside Maun was last Wednesday morning whipped for eating his father’s favourite dish, rice and beef...

02/08/2022

News

Nice time debt

Rejected lover takes ex to court over hotel bill A scorned lover got her revenge last Tuesday, when Maun Customary Court ordered her ex...

12/07/2022

Latest News

Broken heart, bruised butt

Teen gets nine strokes after assaulting ex A love-struck teenager now has a sore bottom to go with his broken heart after Maun Customary...

06/05/2022

Latest News

Petty thief gets six lashes on bare buttocks

A 32-year-old petty thief learnt the hard way that crime does not pay after he was fired from work, lashed six times on the...

31/03/2022
Advertisement

Copyright © TheVoiceBW. (Since1993) made with ❤️ in Botswana.