A complicated love triangle

Man fights another over baby-mama, while pregnant girlfriend waits in the car

A 39-year old Zimbabwean man, Gilbert Gwangwana appeared before Maun customary court on Wednesday this week to answer for an assault common charge after he allegedly beat up his fellow Zimbabwean man and suspected love rival, Luckson Hlatywayo (46) over a Motswana woman, 29-year-old Taboka Chimbise.

Meanwhile the two men have other women in their lives. Gwangwana’s girl friend is pregnant with his child while Hlatywayo says he has children and a wife who is nursing a newborn child.

While Gwangwana maintain...