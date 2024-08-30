Content creators decry sky-high data charges

At the National Arts Council’s Content Creator Pitso held at Avani on Tuesday (August 20th), industry professionals expressed frustration over the crippling cost of data in Botswana.

Local creative, Eddie Mhingo, who presented ‘Perspectives from the Content Creation Industry’, highlighted how steep data charges are stifling the growth of local creators.

“High data costs are killing our dreams. Most of our content is shared on platforms like YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter, but the cost of accessing these platforms is far higher here than in neighboring countries like South Africa. The government needs to step in and regulate these charges,” urged the content creator.

Identifying another significant barrier, Mhingo mentioned limited access to mainstream media.

“Our content rarely gets played or streamed on local media. Instead, foreign content dominates, making it even harder for us to break through,” he added.

Despite these challenges, Mhingo encouraged content creators not to give up but to proactively seek support.

“We often underestimate ourselves. To produce good content, we need to conceptualize our ideas and knock on doors, whether it’s government or private organisations, to secure sponsorships. The government and its people are among the most accessible in the world,” he emphasised.

The Content Creator Pitso brought together a diverse group of industry stakeholders, including TV stations, filmmakers, actors, producers, and directors.

The event aimed to discuss the current landscape of content creation in Botswana, provide a platform for content buyers and producers to connect, and address the quality standards and specific requirements buyers are looking for.

The speakers included the Head of Content and Partnerships at YTV Botswana, Masego Mohwasa, who stressed the importance of content strategy.

“Many of us love creating content, but we often neglect content strategy. As a creator, you need to analyze your audience, decide on the right platform, understand who your audience is, and determine the best time to air your content. These are crucial steps before you start creating,” she advised.