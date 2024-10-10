A violent man commonly known as Cobra in Gerald Estates has handed himself to the police after two weeks of running away from the police to avoid an assault charge.

Kaisara allegedly hit 42-year-old Dubani Khiwa and injured him on the head.

After an assault charge was read to Cobra in court, the Investigating Officer Tshepiso made an application for him to be remanded in custody.

“Court has to consider that the accused person has been at large since the committal of the offence. We have not been able to collect the statements from the victim as he is currently critical, cannot feed nor speak. When he was on the run, the accused person committed another offence of common assault and trespassing at his girlfriends place, assaulting his girlfriend’s mother at Gerald Estates in Gerald 23,” said the IO.

Prior to that, Cobra had been charged and successfully tried and convicted of assault occasioning and trespassing on the same girlfriend’s mother and sentenced to four strokes of the cane on his back at the customary court.

“He was warned on the count of criminal trespass and the matter was not added on the data base because the clerk was on study leave. The accused person has been notorious in our area so we plead that he be remanded so he does not interfere with our investigations,” explained the IO

Cobra was denied bail and sent back to jail to wait for his next court appearance on October 15.