Lentsweletau man arrested for torching lover’s house

A 39-year-old man from Molepolole’s Goo-Kotwana ward has been arrested for torching his girlfriend’s house in Lentsweletau village on Friday night.

Assistant Superintendent Motshwari Mokamogo of Molepolole Police Station confirmed the incident, noting that it was reported to the police the following morning and that they arrested the suspect.

“We received a report from the 42-year-old girlfriend of Mokgalo ward in Lentsweletau who told us that they had a misunderstanding over their love affair. Our officers managed to arrest the suspect who is in custody,” explained ASP Mokamogo.

The duo, allegedly went for entertainment at a local bar and later, the girlfriend went to sleep at her friend’s place.

In the morning, when the woman returned home, she was shocked to find her one-roomed house on fire.

According to the police, nothing was recovered from the inferno.

Bedding, clothes, groceries, stove and a gas cylinder, among others burnt inside the house.

The suspect will soon be arraigned before court while the police investigations are underway.