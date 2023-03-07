Champion for an AIDS free future

On the front lines of HIV/AIDS battle

The latest AIDS Impact Survey shows Botswana is doing well in reducing the spread of HIV, through targeted programmes such Prevention of Mother to Child Transmission.

The shows that the country has exceeded the UNAIDS 95-95-95 targets, which call for 95 percent of all people living with HIV to be aware of their status, 95 percent of those aware of their status to be on antiretroviral treatment (ART), and 95 percent of those on ART to achieve viral load suppression.

This achievement was through the concerted efforts of the Ministry of Health and ...