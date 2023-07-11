Burs gets busy

Taxman targets debtors as part of bid to raise P60.4 billion Botswana Unified Revenue Services (BURS) is targeting a bumper P60.4 billion collection for the current financial year in revenue generated from income tax, Value Added Tax (VAT) and customs and excise duties. To help achieve this figure, which is P10 billion more than the […]
In this article:Botswana Unified Revenue Services (BURS), Budget speech, BURS Acting Commissioner-Operations, BURS Commissioner, General Jeanette Makgolo, Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG), Minister of Finance, Peggy Serame, Southern African Customs Union (SACU) region, Value Added Tax (VAT), zero-rating of cooking oil, Zibanani Mokgethi
