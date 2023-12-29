Boy,7, tragically dies in wall collapse

A heartbreaking incident unfolded on Tuesday night in Sorilatholo’s Khubitswane ward in Kweneng West, where a seven-year-old boy lost his life after a rain-soaked mud wall collapsed on him.

Assistant Superintendent Lekopanye Molwantwa of Letlhakeng police confirmed the tragic occurrence to The Voice Online, stating that the incident was reported a day after it happened. The boy was asleep in a mud hut with seven other family members, while additional family members were in another house. Unfortunately, the wall collapsed on the side where they were sleeping.

“When the incident occurred, one of the relatives screamed for help, and neighbors came to their rescue, clearing the mud and rubble. Although six family members escaped unharmed, the young boy tragically lost his life. Another relative, who complained of chest pains, was taken to Letlhakeng clinic, treated, and subsequently discharged,” explained ASP Molwantwa.

The lifeless body of the little boy is currently at the hospital mortuary.

In light of heavy rainfall, the Botswana Meteorological Services have issued a warning, urging the public to take necessary precautions.