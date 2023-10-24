WATCH: Amidst a four-day heatwave currently sweeping across the nation, climate scientists have raised alarming concerns over Botswana’s vulnerability to the impacts of climate change.
The United Nations (UN) Special Rapporteur on Human Rights and Environment, Dr David Boyd, has warned that the country is increasingly susceptible to more severe heatwaves and prolonged droughts as a result of climate change.
Botswana vulnerable to climate change impacts- Scientists
