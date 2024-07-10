Botswana to launch its first satellite next year

EnduroSat, a Bulgaria based satellite builder, has announced a groundbreaking partnership with Botswana International University of Science and Technology (BIUST) to build Botswana’s first satellite.

The satellite, BOTSAT-1, is expected to be launched on SpaceX’s Transporter-13 mission and will feature a hyperspectral camera payload.

The project which is expected to be launched no later than February 2025 is hoped to enhance space education in Botswana.

“BOTSAT-1 will directly benefit local agriculture and mining industries by using the onboard hyperspectral camera payload to provide key intelligence on the contents of grounds and soils,” reads a statement from EnduroSat in part.

BIUST says this new space data will be able to empower decision makers with information for long term planning and investments.

BIUST engineers will collaborate with the EnduroSat team in Sofia, Bulgaria, to complete the satellite’s assembly and payload integration.

Additionally, BIUST is expected to utilize the satellite’s software-flexible architecture via the SpaceOps software.

Ideally the satelite would have been launched in 2023.

The Satelite idea was first mentioned by President Mokgweetsi Masisi in a 2022 State of the Nation Address (SONA) as he expressed the country’s eagerness for a knowledge-based economy. “The Bot-SAT-1 will bring Botswana into the global satellite eco-system for research and development in a variety of disciplines,” Masisi had noted.

EnduroSat is emphasising more on mining diversification and agricultural development. “BOTSAT-1 will directly benefit local agriculture and mining industries by using the onboard hyperspectral camera payload to provide key intelligence on the contents of grounds and soils.”

Founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of EnduroSat, Raycho Raychev was quoted saying, “BIUST has enormous potential for growth, and I am proud that they have chosen to partner with EnduroSat in this journey. Their team is incredibly dedicated and focused on making a positive impact. The fact that their organization has a long-term strategic growth vision, and that they are following it strictly, will enable them to build a formidable space program.’’

Meanwhile BIUST Vice Chancellor, Professor Otlogetswe Totolo noted, “EnduroSat has been an exceptional partner in our journey to launch Botswana’s first satellite. Their expertise and support have been invaluable, and we are excited about the progress we have made together. This partnership brings us closer to realizing our shared vision and underscores the strength of our mutual commitment to advancing space technology in Botswana.’’

If successful, the launch will make Botswana the 16th country to launch its own satellite

Other African countries with satellites in orbit include South Africa with 13, Egypt with 13, Nigeria 7, Algeria 6, Morocco 3, Kenya 3, Angola 2, Ethiopia 2, Rwanda 2, Ghana, Mauritius, Sudan, Tunisia, Uganda and Zimbabwe with 1 each.