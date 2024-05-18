Shell Gabz Motor Show unites motoring enthusiasts

The 9th edition of the Shell Gaborone Motor Show took place this past weekend (May 04, 2024) at The Fields Mall, Gaborone.

Petrol heads assembled at the motor show for a family friendly event to admire their favourite cars and to check out newer car models and auto market products and services.

This year’s theme for the two day event was: Revolutionizing mobility using cars as a catalyst for innovation.

Shell, Vivo Energy Botswana, Communication Manager Khumoyame Thuso said the theme this year ties in well with their Shell brand which for over 100 years has been synonymous with innovation.

“This makes our association with Botswana’s biggest automotive event a natural one,” Thuso said.

She further said the Shell Gaborone Motor Show is the opportune collaborative asset for key partners in the automotive industry in their widest range to benchmark and exchange ideas in fostering innovation and accelerating development of future mobility solutions for our customers.

The event was officially opened by Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Transport and Public Works Bareng Malatsi who noted the importance of motor shows to the automotive industry.

The PS said Motor shows offer a chance for the industry to showcase their very best to the market in which they operate.

He said show also offers an opportunity for dealers and manufacturers to get valuable feedback on their products whilst at the same time offering their unique service platform.

“It is encouraging to see the motor industry come together to a showcase like this as this is evidence of the confidence that exists on our economy and the nation at large,” added Malatsi.

“As the ministry we back the motor industry’s success by facilitating the delivery of efficient transport and communication infrastructure and services for sustained socio-economic growth and prosperity of Botswana,” he said.

Stanbic Bank Botswana, who are one of the key stakeholders of the annual event unveiled a P25 000 sponsorship.

“Our sponsorship showcases our unwavering commitment to supporting initiatives that promote innovation, technology and the advancement of the automotive industry,” said the bank’s Head of Business and Commercial Banking, Lesego Osman.

“We pride ourselves on the strong connections we have with our clients and their passions, cars being one of them, we further recognize the importance of events like the Gaborone Motor Show in providing the much needed support and resources to the businesses and entrepreneurs that drive the industry,” he said.

The landmark 10th anniversary of the Shell Gaborone Motor Show is scheduled for the 9th-10th May 2025.