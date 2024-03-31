Bloody Easter in Thamaga

Police in Thamaga are investigating two murder incidents that occurred in Kumakwane and Thamaga over the Easter Holidays.

In the Kumakwane incident,a 30-year-old man stabbed a 31-year-old man at local bar with a sharp object in the neck.

It is said that the deceased was intervening in a fight involving his younger brother. Reports indicate that in a petty battle of dominance, a fight ensued over who between the two was older.

The victim died a few hours in hospital whilst the suspect is in police custody.

In the Thamaga incident, a 30-year-old man was beaten to death in the presence of his parents on Friday night by a group of men who are known to his family.

“They beat him until he died right in front of his family and we are in the hunt for the assailants who are on the run,” confirmed Superintendent Moses Kwarare of Thamaga Police.

He added that the suspect in the Kumakwane incident will appear in court next week.