Suspected teacher killers granted bail

Molepolole Magistrate Jonny Baakile has granted bail two men suspected of murdering Toffinah Letonkane.

The suspects 30-year-old Kemoditswe Motsumi, believed to be Letonkane’s boyfriend and 31- year-old Walter Moyo were arraigned before court on February 26th.

They are accused of murdering the 43- year-old teacher and using violence to rob her of P50, 000 in cash and a cellphone valued at P2, 600 on February 10th at Kolobeng River in Kumakwane.

Her partially burnt and decomposed remains were discovered on February 16th near Kolobeng River on top of a small hill.

However, when granting the accused bail, the magistrate said the investigating officer only indicated that the accused would interfere with the witnesses and failed to mention their names.

He further stated that the police have indicated that they were also awaiting an affidavit from the cyber crime office and also submitted the accused cellphones to the analyst without clearly showing how the accused would interfere with such investigations.

On the issue of Moyo who is said to have been staying overseas and the police having fear that he may abscond, the court ruled that both accused should hand over their traveling documents.

Other bail conditions were that they should bind themselves with the sum of P2000, each and provide two sureties binding themselves with the same amount. The next mention is scheduled for April 16th, 2024.