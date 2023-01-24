Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Business

Bird whisperer

*Dove business takes flight in Tlokweng

By

Published

TAKING OFF: Lesego's dove business poised for new heights

A property manager in Tlokweng, Katlego Lesego, has decided to expand his business- his unlikely new venture taking flight on the wings of about 120 white doves.

Founded against the backdrop of his long held love for birds, Lesego's dove-release business aptly named 'The Birds Nest' has been in existence for the past eight years, but it was only recently that the passion mothballed into a fully fleshed business enterprise.

The business that he funded from his small savings from back when he was a tertiary student, with only five birds, has just started realising a return on investment an...

SIGN UP and Login to read full story. Thank you.

Continue with Google

In this article:, , , ,
Click to comment




You May Also Like

Opposition give increase of districts thumbs up Opposition give increase of districts thumbs up

News

Opposition give increase of districts thumbs up

Last year government made an announcement that it was going to upgrade 22 Subordinate Authorities to fully fledged Councils. The Minister of Local Government...

17/01/2023
Got him! Got him!

News

Got him!

*Suspected double killer's arrest reveals further skeletons

13/12/2022
Ashes to ashes Ashes to ashes

News

Ashes to ashes

Burnt to death woman gets LGBTQ community worried Was she murdered or did she die in a freak fire accident? That is the question...

07/12/2022
Who killed this granny and granddaughter? Who killed this granny and granddaughter?

News

Who killed this granny and granddaughter?

[/mepr-hide] Kweneng District Officer Commanding No.11, Senior Superintendent Modise Gabatshwane, has confirmed that police investigations were ongoing and, by the time of going to...

29/11/2022
A minor miracle A minor miracle

News

A minor miracle

*18-month baby found alive in pit latrine after three days missing

29/11/2022
My friend wrecked my marriage! My friend wrecked my marriage!

News

My friend wrecked my marriage!

Wife's confidante turns out to be the Mistress A heartbroken woman was left reeling from the pain of betrayal after discovering that the friend...

10/11/2022
AP/BCP invade Molepolole AP/BCP invade Molepolole

News

AP/BCP invade Molepolole

Ndaba and Saleshando's first public appearance together since UDC split The bromance between the Alliance for Progressives (AP) and Botswana Congress Party (BCP) will...

08/11/2022
Butterfly couture’s wings of fashion Butterfly couture’s wings of fashion

Business

Butterfly couture’s wings of fashion

Wedding dresses fit for a queen For many women, picking out the perfect wedding dress is one of the most important decisions they will...

25/10/2022
Advertisement

Copyright © TheVoiceBW. (Since1993) made with ❤️ in Botswana.