Bird whisperer

A property manager in Tlokweng, Katlego Lesego, has decided to expand his business- his unlikely new venture taking flight on the wings of about 120 white doves.

Founded against the backdrop of his long held love for birds, Lesego's dove-release business aptly named 'The Birds Nest' has been in existence for the past eight years, but it was only recently that the passion mothballed into a fully fleshed business enterprise.

The business that he funded from his small savings from back when he was a tertiary student, with only five birds, has just started realising a return on investment an...