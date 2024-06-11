Sefalana celebrates Golden Jubilee in style

As they celebrate 50 years of existence and serving local communities with dedication and innovation, Sefalana Group has launched the ‘Big-50 Wanna Be a Millionaire Birthday Bonanza’ to commemorate this significant milestone.

Deemed the country’s biggest promotion, the competition has numerous cash prizes and smart phones amounting to P10 million in total, which is set to ignite excitement and reward Sefalana’s loyal customer base.

The promotion which runs from the 10th of June until the 8th of December 2024 is expected to captivate customers and spread joy throughout local communities with a grand cash prize of P1 million.

The second prize is a cash prize of P500,000 which will be given to two winners while ten lucky customers will each win P100,000.

Further, winners from 71 of Sefalana stores will each walk away with P50,000 cash with a further 1 846 smart phones on offer to be won.

Speaking at the official launch on Monday, Sefalana Group Managing Director, Chandra Chauhan, said the promotion is their way of thanking Batswana for their loyalty over the years.

“A lot of work has gone into developing this year’s extra special celebration. We brainstormed for many months on how we could deliver something different – something that has not been done before – something that represents Sefalana – the leader in the fast-moving consumer goods sector – always striving to reach the next level of innovation and service excellence,” explained Chauhan.

In order to enter the competition, customers need to spend a minimum of P150 by purchasing three participating promotional items at any of the Sefalana stores (excluding Quick Shops) countrywide to stand a chance to win.

However, customers are required to have a registered Sefalana rewards card which they will hand over to the cashier in order to be entered into the promotion.

“The people of Botswana have recognized us for the efforts we have made and as a result, through their loyalty to us, helped us become what we are today. We are incredibly excited to celebrate this significant milestone with our customers and express our gratitude for their unwavering support over the past five decades. This is our way of giving back to the communities that have embraced us and made us who we are today. We look forward to creating memorable experiences and rewarding our customers for their loyalty,” said Chauhan.

Since 1974, Sefalana has been serving Batswana and has since become a household name locally.

Sefalana prides itself as one of the country’s largest private sector employers, with over 7,000 staff across the group, with 5,000 of those in Botswana.

Listed in the Botswana Stock Exchange, Sefalana has over 93 percent of its shareholding in the hands of Batswana and Botswana owned institutions with the largest shareholder being Botswana Public Officers Pension Fund (BPOPF), followed by the Debswana Pension Fund.