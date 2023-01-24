Connect with us

ABM university college opens in Masunga

ABM university college opens in Masunga
EXPANDING FOOTPRINT: ABMUC

One of Botswana’s private tertiary institutions, Academy of Business Management University College (ABMUC), has opened a new campus in Masunga, in the North-East District.

The new campus, located at Chilinda ward boasts of the state of the art equipped Electrical and Electronics Engineering and Tourism and Hospitality laboratories for practicals.

ABMUC offers Degree, Advanced Diploma, Diploma, Certificate programmes and corporate training programmes through full-time, part-time and block release.

While the Masunga Campus is open for applications for the January 2023 intake, classes wi...


