Best dressed of the week

It’s about to be that time of the season. Where temperatures are dropping and we wear impeccable winter fashion.

Blake Gifford aka Signed Blake, is a Style aficionado and a content Maverick with eclectic fashion flair.

She’s the perfect mixture of black luxury and sometimes bougie on a budget. She dons the perfect knot dress for the winter season in nude! A perfect 10.

She finishes off the look with brown boots to complement the look and colour scheme. You want black girl luxury, she’s your girl....